Leighton Hospital endoscopy team shortlisted for major award

The endoscopy team at Leighton Hospital has been shortlisted for the 2024 Nursing Times Workforce Awards.

It will compete in the “Best Employer for Staff Recognition and Engagement” category.

Judges recognise the team’s “commitment to improving staff morale, retention, and patient outcomes” over the past four years.

In 2020, the service faced staffing challenges leading to difficulties in meeting demand.

But they managed to recruit and retain staff, and create an environment of continuous improvement.

Carole Lyth, clinical service manager for endoscopy, said: “Our team’s journey over the past four years has been fantastic to see.

“The changes we’ve implemented have not only enhanced staff satisfaction but also led to better patient outcomes.

“Our key initiatives, such as the Employee of the Month scheme, monthly newsletters, enhanced training and regular staff huddles, have significantly boosted morale and engagement.

“As a result, we’ve seen a marked reduction in sickness and turnover rates, a decrease in patient waiting lists, and overwhelmingly positive feedback on our staff’s professionalism and care.

“Being shortlisted for this award is wonderful recognition of the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

The winners of the Nursing Times Workforce Awards will be announced at a ceremony later this year.