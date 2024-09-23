REVIEW: Legend: The Music of Bob Marley – Crewe Lyceum

Just two songs in, Legend: The Music of Bob Marley had fans dancing in the aisles in Crewe’s atmospheric Lyceum Theatre, writes Lynne Lomax.

In their dynamic tribute to the acknowledged master of reggae, the ‘Legend’ musicians and singers truly captured the charisma and culture of an icon gone too soon.

Direct from the West End and delivered by talented and highly respected performers, the stage show recreated the very best timeless classics including One Love, No Woman No Cry, Exodus, I Shot The Sheriff, Jamming, Could You Be Loved and Buffalo Soldier.

Led by the charismatic Michael Anton Phillips, this was a genuine feel-good rasta spectacular which attracted an appreciative audience from across the generations, many of whom had travelled considerable distances to pay homage to the legendary musician.

Without doubt the magic of Marley lives on, despite his untimely death from cancer at the age of 36.

Robert Nesta Marley was born and raised in Jamaica and went on to become one of music’s most influential figures through his unique blend of reggae, rocksteady and ska.

What is less well known is that Prees Heath, near Whitchurch, can claim to be part of the ‘Roots of Reggae’, as Bob’s British-born father Norval Sinclair Marley was stationed at an army camp there during the First World War.

Norval Marley served with the Labour Corps of the Territorial Army but was eventually discharged due to ill health.

Many years later, when he was in his 60s and a plantation supervisor in Jamaica, he fathered a child who went on to become the reggae star.

His marriage to 18-year-old Cedella Malcolm was short-lived and the couple separated not long after Bob’s birth in 1945.

Legend: The music of Bob Marley is currently touring UK and is next in our area at Stoke-on-Trent in February.

