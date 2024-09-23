A bid to use a “toxic” herbicide to kill the invasive weed marestail on a Nantwich Allotment site has been thrown out by councillors.

Some tenants at Brookfield Allotments off Shrewbridge Road wanted external contractors in to use a glysophate-based weedkiller to zap the pesky plants.

But others feared the use of the weedkiller would be dangerous, and could have longer term negative impact.

The weed has taken over a number of plots which have suffered from flooding (pictured) and neglect in recent years.

The issue was on the Nantwich Town Council meeting agenda on Thursday but was discussed in private as it involved contract details with external companies.

But a town council spokesperson confirmed today: “Having considered the detail, the Town Council decided against the use of a glyphosate herbicide for several reasons.

“These included the risk of the glyphosate affecting other vegetation; allotment holders not being able to consume their vegetables; allotment holders not being able to cultivate/disturb the ground for extensive periods of time throughout a three year period; allotment holders having to replant following treatment; the treatment is carried out during peak growing season for allotment holders; and no guarantee of no chemical drift.

“There is also no guarantee that the treatment will be effective in eradicating the marestail and that given the nature of the use of the ground as an allotment site it is likely to conflict with the treatment.

“The Town Council in making its decision had to weigh up the likely outcome/success versus the risk and decided the risk outweighed the success of the treatment.

“However, despite the Town Council deciding not to support this approach it does recognise there is an issue at the allotments and have asked that officers report back to council on alternative methods to manage the marestail/horsetail.

“It is hoped that a further report will be presented to council during its meeting in October, where alternative treatment options will be considered.”

Jeremy Herbert, also an allotment holder and member of Sustainable Nantwich, had been set against any use of herbicide.

He said: “The Allotment Association is deeply split on the issue of the use of glyphosate – with the majority opposed to an “old guard” who appear to be unconcerned about the growing consensus on the toxic dangers of glyphosate for people and the environment.

“Experienced gardeners do manage the weed by continual weeding but it is hard work. I have it on my allotments for 30 years, but have managed it organically without using weedkillers and gave a productive wildlife rich plot.

“We regard it as a retrogressive outdated approach which has been proved to fail while poisoning the soil and the water.

“It has been linked to cancer and the collapse of natural systems in the soil, and deep seated damage to insect populations.”

Martin Bale, former allotment rep for the site, had lobbied the council for the use of pesticide from external contractors, believing this was the best way to tackle it.

He said: “This is not a straight forward issue.

“Since Covid, some plots have been left for two years without anything done and horsetail has taken over.

“We have to have a control mechanism, and to get an outside contractor in to look at the problem and a way forward.

“But at no stage did I advocate an indiscriminate use of glysophate. Each allotment holder should be responsible for pulling up this weed.”