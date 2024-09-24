Leighton Hospital “Healthier Futures” microsite goes live

Leighton Hospital chiefs have launched a new microsite to keep people informed on plans to develop their “health and care neighbourhood”.

The site will be the central hub for news, updates, and events about the new hospital programme.

They say it will be updated regularly with current and relevant content.

Chris Knights, Programme Director for the Trust’s Healthier Futures Programme, said: “The microsite reflects our wider commitment to involving colleagues, partners, and stakeholders in the planning for our new hospital.

“We have listened to our communities and understand their excitement around our plans and have heard the ask to be kept updated.

“The site will ensure we keep everyone informed and engaged with the new hospital programme, as well as providing details about upcoming events where people can hear more and share their thoughts and experiences.”

Earlier this year, Mid Cheshire Hospitals Foundation Trust reached a milestone in its plans for the development of a new Leighton by buying land next to the existing hospital.

The Trust recently submitted a Strategic Outline Case (SOC), supported by Cheshire & Merseyside ICB, to the national New Hospital Programme team.

The SOC is the initial business case for the development of the new Leighton Hospital.

An outline planning application will be submitted to Cheshire East Council in December 2024, with a decision expected in spring 2025.

A series of public engagement events to enable our communities to see our plans before they are submitted will be announced soon.

