Three “Karate Kids” from a South Cheshire club are eyeing medal glory at the European Championships.

The Zenshin Ryu Club has gone from strength to strength in recent years after receiving backing from major employer Mornflake.

It holds classes at Wyche House Bank in Nantwich and Yoxall Village Hall in Haslington, and has gained global recognition and attracted many new members.

Now three of its youngsters, Thea Heys, Grace Leigh and Bella-Ashleigh Smethurst, are heading to Poland to compete in European Championships.

All three took part in the last year’s World Championships where nine year-olds Bella won gold and Thea, silver.

Earlier this month, Grace won silver at the British Open, and Bella carried off two further golds, hot on the heels of winning Everybody Leisure’s Sports Personality of the Year.

Her mum Natasha-Paris Matthews, a 4th Dan and Chief Instructor of Zenshin Ryu, said: “Having a big name like Mornflake behind us has certainly helped raise our profile.

“We now have over 50 members and loads of Instagram followers.

“People in our hotel on holiday in Turkey this summer knew the name and the girls proudly tell everyone they are sponsored by the company that ‘Makes Porridge!’ in Crewe.

“We’ve given interviews on BBC radio and appeared in local press.

“All has helped to spread the benefits of children’s karate not only as a competitive sport but for building confidence and learning respect for others.

“Mornflake has been part of that journey, supporting us in the world contest, and now again as we head to Poland. We are thrilled to have them behind us.”

Bella and Thea, both black belts 1st Dan, and Grace, a brown belt, are training hard for the four-day competition in Pruszkow, Poland where children and adults from all over Europe will showcase the karate disciplines of Kata and Kumite.

Natasha, holder of a world bronze medal, added: “We teach traditional karate with self-defence built into the training including playground scenarios.

“We have seen the confidence that gives children and that’s so reassuring for parents.

“Zenshin is Japanese for progression and we see that every week at our club as confidence and skill grows.”

Mornflake has given the club a boost and provided breakfast products to fuel competitive spirit.

The family business, dating back to 1675, supports many local sporting heroes, including Olympians, and is first shirt sponsor at Crewe Alexandra FC and the recently-formed girls side Cheshire Blades Pink Panthers in Nantwich.

Managing director James Lea said: “Karate takes a huge amount of dedication and discipline so all credit to these local children for reaching these prestigious European Championships.

“We were delighted to help them on their way and support the club in attracting new members.

“It’s good to hear how families are encouraged to share karate as a hobby and that so many children have gained confidence as a result.”