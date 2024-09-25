Bunbury Gardening Club hails September Show

The Bunbury Gardening Club September Village Show has been hailed a huge success with a record 289 entries.

The show included floral arrangements, home baked cakes, scones, bread and preserves, flowers, fruit and vegetables grown in gardens, art, craft and photography exhibitions.

Village Bee expert Peter Styles staged an interesting display about the honey producing insects.

One of the organisers Anita Williams said: “You could hear the excited buzz in the hall as exhibitors piled in to see if the judges had awarded them a certificate or just enjoy everyone else’s entries!

“It was super afternoon out for our villagers and a few came from far beyond Cheshire, too!

“It was a real pleasure for the hard working team of volunteers to receive so many complimentary comments from our visitors, for example, ‘Thanks for putting on such a great show, will definitely be back it was completely inspirational!’

“We look forward to seeing you all with your friends and families for our September 2025 show.”