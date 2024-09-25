Crewe & Nantwich 1sts fall to 22-10 defeat at Vale of Lune

Crewe & Nantwich RUFC 1sts fell to defeat away at Vale of Lune on their second away day of the season.

Coming off a tight win the week before, Crewe wanted to make a few things right but it was the home side who started better.

Linking their forwards and backs well, they used their hands and their full back dotted over in the corner for the first score of the game.

Crewe settled playing some well worked rugby and a penalty by Logan Lynch reduced the arrears to 5-3.

A period of back and forth followed with both teams trying to break down the other.

But it was Vale who came out better and were starting to put pressure on the Crewe line after a few silly penalties by Crewe giving easy yards.

Strong defence by the forwards in the 22, especially Jimmy Holland on debut, kept Vale out but their forwards just kept going.

Under advantage, they played wide which resulted in a yellow card for birthday boy Jimmy Creighton.

With a man over in the back, Vale’s very good 12 made use of the space and broke through for his first try of the day, which was converted making the score 12-3.

Down to 14, Crewe decided to play the miracle ball in their own 22, but a misplaced pass fell straight to Vale’s 12 who kicked through for their winger to sprint away and dot down making the score 17-3 at half time.

A few substitutions for both sides and early on Crewe looked the better side but struggled to get out of the half due to the strong wind.

Back up to 15, the side had more control and attacked well.

But again it was the hosts who scored first after the break, their 12 snaking through a few players and carrying over a few more to score in the corner for 22-3.

Crewe took control of the game playing some nice rugby and dominating scrum time, penalties and field position.

A well worked backs move from a line out led to Joe Gammage attacking space with a lovely ball to winger Ben Applin on a great line.

Applin ran through untouched from just outside the 22 to score under the posts which was converted taking, the score to 22-10.

With confidence and a brilliant shot of a comeback, Crewe gave it everything with 20 to go.

Rarely leaving the Vale half and throwing everything at them, Crewe just could not convert into points.

Eventually after a long 10 minutes camped in their 22 the Vale defence stayed strong forcing a turnover and taking all five points and Crewe leaving with 0.

This week, Crewe & Nantwich welcome local rivals Sandbach both first and second teams.