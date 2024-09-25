Lighting up Nantwich with Christmas Tree Festival

Nantwich is set to shine this November as St Luke’s Hospice hosts its Christmas Tree Festival once again.

Organisers say the festive celebration will be bigger and better than ever.

It will feature more than 50 beautifully decorated Christmas trees inside St Mary’s Church in Nantwich on display to the public between Friday November 22 and Sunday November 24.

All trees will be decorated by local businesses and community groups to celebrate the local area.

And on Thursday November 21, the launch night will feature a performance of Bublé hits by Mark Daniels in “Ultimate Bublé at Christmas”.

The first 100 spots have already been filled. To secure your tickets visit slhospice.co.uk/event/buble/

You can also experience the magic of the movies on Saturday November 23 in the church with their Christmas Cinema.

They are screening two beloved Christmas classics: Home Alone (1990) and Miracle on 34th Street (1994), using innovative silent headphone technology.

Book your tickets at slhospice.co.uk/events/

Jane Thompson, head of events at St Luke’s, said: “We are so excited about hosting our Christmas

Tree Festival and Christmas Cinema in partnership with St Mary’s Church, and to raise money for

both St Luke’s and St Mary’s Church.

“It is such a special location in the heart of Nantwich and to see so many businesses come together to support the Hospice and create this incredible display is heart-warming.

“The diversity of decorations promises to create a magical atmosphere, showcasing the unique creativity and community spirit of the sponsors.

“The Christmas Cinema is proving very popular and will be an incredible way to spend an evening, with a family favourite and Christmas classic to choose from.

“It will be an incredible experience in the church. It is not to be missed this festive season.”

Reverend Mark Hart from St Mary’s Church said: “I’m very excited about our partnership with St

Luke’s Hospice and to once again host this wonderful Christmas tree festival and Cinema.

“We’d love to see you there!”

The event is being supported by Nantwich Christmas Tree Farm.

For more information about both the Christmas Tree Festival and Christmas Cinema visit

www.slhospice.co.uk/events