Nantwich firm Fabulosa hits international sales landmark

Nantwich fragrance firm Fabulosa has hit 15 million unit sales in Europe through its retail partner Action.

That equates to enough liquid sold to fill five Olympic-size swimming pools.

Action, a massive non-food discounter in Europe, stocks a core Fabulosa range in its 2,600+ stores across 11 countries.

More than one million units are now sold every month through the retailer.

The fragrance-led home and lifestyle brand began building its export channel in 2021.

Since entering the global marketplace, international sales have grown from contributing 3% to the business’ overall turnover to 30%.

Adam Burnett (pictured), global brand director at Fabulosa, said: “Surpassing the 15 million unit mark is an incredible achievement.

“We are incredibly proud of the success we have achieved to date in Europe, which would not have been possible without the support of our valued retail partner, Action.

“Investing in our manufacturing facilities and forging strong relationships with our partners have remained important drivers of our growth through export, and today, we are a brand with proven global appeal.”

Fabulosa makes fragrance units for alternative lifestyle sectors, from the cleaning sector as well as home fragrance like candles, wax melts and diffusers, shoe and trainer care, and personal bath and body care.

It also makes units for surface care, air care, laundry care and ranges including car care and garden care.