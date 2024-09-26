Seahorse Swimming Club win medals at regional gala

Seahorse Swimming Club in South Cheshire scooped an impressive 13 medals at their latest regional gala, writes Jonathan White.

The Crewe-based team competed against their Manchester rivals Sailfin SC and Aquadis SC from the Wirral at the Halliwick Regional Gala at the Ellesmere Port Sports Village.

More than 50 swimmers with learning and physical disabilities took part, with 16 swimmers representing Seahorse SC who came away with four gold, six silver and three bronze medals.

Seahorse’s four gold medal winners were Carson Bruce, Annabelle Marriott, Heidi Tomkinson and Neil Jones.

They will now represent the North West Region at the Halliwick National Gala at Crewe’s Lifestyle Centre on October 19.

Seahorse’s silver medal winners were: Matthew Roberts, Oliver Daly and Jonathan Harrison for the league relay race, and Erin Yoxall, Zack Beeston and Logan Donaldson, for their individual races.

Senior relay swimmers, Josh Brough, Tom Platt, Ethan Carroll and David Troop came away with bronze medals, as did Eva Yoxall and Edward Taylor, for their individual races.

Gareth Roberts, Seahorse SC Secretary, said: “All the swimmers showed lots of effort and determination as they competed to win a place in the national gala.

“The gold medal winners will now be looking forward to taking part in the national gala against teams, who are expected to come from Wales, London, Yorkshire, Kent, Surrey and Sussex.”

Seahorse Swimming Club caters for people with all types of disabilities and meets every Thursday evening at Crewe’s Lifestyle Centre, 6.30-7.30pm.

(pic by Gareth Roberts)