September edition of “Nantwich Life” now available

Thousands of copies of our September edition of Nantwich Life – the town’s first independent FREE newspaper – are now available!
We’ve distributed copies across dozens of locations in the town and surrounding villages for people to get their hands on.
Our team has battled through rain, floods, road closures, and potholes among other challenges to get the paper out to you!
We hope you enjoy it as it’s packed with local news, features, memory lane, fabulous pictures, what’s on and sport.
A massive thanks to all our fabulous local advertisers who have invested in us.
Without their support, we would not be able make our project of a FREE newspaper for Nantwich come to fruition.
Also, hats off to all those outlets who have agreed to stock our paper so people can pick up a copy.
They are available across dozens of locations including many of the coffee shops in town, retail shops and supermarkets, public buildings, takeaways, health clinics, hair salons and more.
Nantwich Library has kindly agreed to take copies on its mobile library out to the more isolated rural communities, and the fabulous Right at Home carers are also taking copies to their clients who can’t get into Nantwich.
Nantwich News editor Pete Leydon said: “It’s been a big effort over several months, but we believe it’s worth it to serve people in this fabulous town and nearby villages who deserve a newspaper.
“We believe in FREE access to local news, and we were keen to reach those rural communities and generations who may not have access to the town centre or technology to access digital news.
“The response has been overwhelmingly positive. I can’t thank all the contributors enough – they know who they are, they have pulled together to help make this happen.
“Now to start planning for October’s edition!”
If you would like to advertise in Nantwich Life, please email us on [email protected] or call 07906 492664.
If you would like to contribute content or would like to help distribute our newspaper, please email [email protected]
