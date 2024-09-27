Bryony backs fundraising bounce-a-thon at Wingate Centre

Nantwich’s Olympic gold medallist Bryony Page has leapt to support a sponsored Bounce-a-thon which will help raise vital funds.

The event will take place at The Wingate Centre in Wrenbury, where Bryony trained as a youngster before going on to Olympics stardom.

Former Brine Leas and Malbank student Bryony will be at the event which will be held between 10am–2pm on Saturday October 26.

Funds raised will go directly towards providing activities for individuals with special needs and disabilities.

Everyone taking part in one of the two sessions (10am – 12pm or 12pm – 2pm) is asked to raise a minimum of £10 in sponsorship.

All monies raised go towards the charity’s 2024 target of £280,000 to provide disability sport and recreation activities for individuals in Cheshire, Shropshire and Staffordshire.

Bryony will demonstrate her winning signature moves as well as meet and greet budding trampolinists for a photo.

There will also be other activities like face-painting, tombola, arts and crafts, kids disco and refreshments from the Wingate Sunshine Café.

To register for the event contact [email protected] or call on 01270 780456.

(Image – Bryony at the previous Bounce-a-thon back in 2016)