Nantwich racing driver Tom Greenwood launches debut season

A young racing driver from Nantwich is competing in his first full season in the BRSCC Downforce Radio Clubman Mazda MX-5 Championship.

Tom Greenwood currently sits joint 17th place in the Championship out of 33 drivers.

He has secured a consistent run of point-scoring positions, including a notable points haul of 166 points at Croft Circuit.

The 18-year-old only finished his A Levels at Brine Leas School in Nantwich in the summer and is now focusing on a career in motorsport.

He works as a mechanic for NHA Motorsport and drives for them in the series alongside older and more experienced drivers.

Tom was hoping to compete in the latest race in the series at Donnington Park, round 7 of 8.

However, torrential rain last week and unpredictable conditions forced Race Control to cease track action on the day.

Tom said: “Qualifying was comfortable and, like many other drivers, I was prepared to race in the conditions.

“I’m now looking forward to Brands Hatch in a few weeks, and the whole team is hoping for better weather.”

He intends to race in the same series next season, still with NHA Motorsport.

(Words and images by Craig Shaw Photography)