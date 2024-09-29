2 hours ago
Nantwich Town earn first home league win against Congleton
1 day ago
Councillor slams “irony” of CEC household tip closure plan
3 days ago
CEC councillors called “disgrace” as they vote to close three tips
3 days ago
Calveley Primary hails “Good” rating in latest Ofsted report
3 days ago
September edition of “Nantwich Life” now available
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich racing driver Tom Greenwood launches debut season

in Other sports / Sport September 29, 2024
Tom Greenwood racing driver 3 - pic by Craig Shaw Photography

A young racing driver from Nantwich is competing in his first full season in the BRSCC Downforce Radio Clubman Mazda MX-5 Championship.

Tom Greenwood currently sits joint 17th place in the Championship out of 33 drivers.

He has secured a consistent run of point-scoring positions, including a notable points haul of 166 points at Croft Circuit.

The 18-year-old only finished his A Levels at Brine Leas School in Nantwich in the summer and is now focusing on a career in motorsport.

He works as a mechanic for NHA Motorsport and drives for them in the series alongside older and more experienced drivers.

Tom was hoping to compete in the latest race in the series at Donnington Park, round 7 of 8.

However, torrential rain last week and unpredictable conditions forced Race Control to cease track action on the day.

Tom said: “Qualifying was comfortable and, like many other drivers, I was prepared to race in the conditions.

“I’m now looking forward to Brands Hatch in a few weeks, and the whole team is hoping for better weather.”

He intends to race in the same series next season, still with NHA Motorsport.

(Words and images by Craig Shaw Photography)

Tom Greenwood racing driver - pic by Craig Shaw Photography
Tom Greenwood racing driver – pic by Craig Shaw Photography

Tom Greenwood racing driver 4 - pic by Craig Shaw Photography

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.