Cheshire East Council appoints new executive director for place

Cheshire East Council has appointed Phil Cresswell as executive director for place.

He will oversee key services such as highways, waste and recycling, planning, transport and parking, economic development and other place-based services.

Mr Cresswell will start at the council on December 2 2024.

He previously worked as executive director for regeneration, housing and environmental services at London Borough of Hounslow.

And before that he was at Stoke-on-Trent City Council as director of housing, regeneration and growth.

Rob Polkinghorne, chief executive of Cheshire East Council, said: “I would like to welcome Phil to Cheshire East and look forward to working with him as he leads the council’s place-based services.

“Phil brings with him a wealth of experience as a senior leader and he joins us at a critical time for the organisation, as we embark on an ambitious programme of whole-organisation transformation and improvement.”

Mr Cresswell said: “Cheshire East is a great place with huge potential.

“I am looking forward to joining the council and meeting and working with staff, councillors and partners, to make a real difference for residents and business in the borough.

“The council delivers some great services and has some significant infrastructure projects and investment opportunities in the pipeline.

“I also recognise that, in common with many other local authorities, the council is facing significant financial pressure and needs to change radically over the next few years.

“This presents a great opportunity to do things differently and to maximise the economic potential of the borough to improve outcomes for Cheshire East residents, our communities, our businesses and our environment.”