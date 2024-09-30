10 hours ago
Planning for new Leighton Hospital can progress, say Ministers
10 hours ago
Former Nakatcha venue in Nantwich to re-open, bosses confirm
2 days ago
Nantwich Town earn first home league win against Congleton
2 days ago
Councillor slams “irony” of CEC household tip closure plan
4 days ago
CEC councillors called “disgrace” as they vote to close three tips
banner-advert
banner-advert

Planning for new Leighton Hospital can progress, say Ministers

in Health / Human Interest / News / Politics September 30, 2024
Leighton Hospital - Middlewich Road signage (1)

Ambitious plans to develop Leighton Hospital can continue as it will be exempt from Labour’s review of the New Hospital Programme.

The government has announced that Mid Cheshire Hospital NHS Trust’s scheme will be allowed to progress.

This is due to the Leighton Hospital being one of seven RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) hospitals.

RAAC is a lightweight, bubbly form of concrete that was often used in schools, colleges, and hospitals from the mid-1960s to the mid-1980s.

It has a lifespan of 30 years and Leighton Hospital is now 50 years old.

Ian Moston, chief executive of Mid Cheshire Hospitals Foundation NHS Trust, said: “This announcement is great news for our patients, staff, and communities in mid Cheshire and beyond.

“Currently, we are working tirelessly to keep our staff, patients, and visitors safe through our extensive rolling programme of inspection and remedial works to stabilise structures.

“We are delighted with the clarity and renewed commitment that this announcement gives and that we have the approval to continue with our ambitions for a new health and care neighbourhood and to build a new Leighton.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity to transform the way we deliver health and care for our local population, a place of ‘Healthier Futures’ for our people across Mid Cheshire.”

To find out more about the Healthier Futures programme and to be kept up to date with the latest developments, visit the Healthier Futures website.

Tags: , , , ,

One Comment

  1. Sf says:
    September 30, 2024 at 6:12 pm

    Disappointing

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.