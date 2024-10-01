Author Kate Mosse returns for Nantwich Bookshop talk

International best-selling author Kate Mosse will return to Nantwich next month for the launch of her new novel “The Map of Bones”, writes Jonathan White.

The event, organised by Nantwich Bookshop, will take place at Malbank School on Tuesday November 5. Doors open at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.

“The Map of Bones” is the fourth and final instalment in Mosse’s Joubert Family Chronicles series – preceded by the bestselling The Burning Chambers, The City of Tears and The Ghost Ship.

It marks the conclusion of a sweeping historical saga that has captivated readers worldwide.

Set against the backdrop of 17th and 19th-century southern Africa, “The Map of Bones” masterfully weaves together stories of injustice, hardship, and triumph.

Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge staff member Kathryn Rush will interview Kate to talk about her previous novels, her life, the new book and there will be a book signing at the end.

Mosse’s novels have sold more than seven million copies worldwide and have been translated into more than 40 languages.

Tickets for the event are £25 per person, including a welcome drink and a copy of The Map of Bones.

Denise Lawson, Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, said: “We are thrilled to be part of the conclusion of Kate Mosse’s epic Joubert Family Chronicles.”

To reserve a ticket call 01270 611665, email: [email protected] or visit Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge at 46 High Street in Nantwich.

Other future Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge events include:

-Tuesday 15th October- Dr Natalie Cawley in conversation as she launches her book ‘Just About Coping’, a real-life drama from the psychotherapist’s chair. Natalie is a psychotherapist & counselling psychologist & has worked & trained in both the NHS & private practice throughout her career. Tickets £20 for a single/£25 for a double inc. an arrival drink and a copy of the book.

-Friday 25th October- An evening with Jane Manfredi to chat about her book; ‘Waking the Women; Faith, Menopause and the Meaning of Midlife.’ Jane is an Anglican Deacon, writer, teacher & regular contributor to BBC Radio 4. Tickets £15 for a single and £20 for a double- including a copy of the book & an arrival drink.

-Wednesday 30th October – A Tolkien Themed Supper Club with 3 Courses made from ‘Recipes Inspired by the World of Tolkien’ written by Robert Tuesley Andersen. Starter will be ‘Alqualondean’ scallops, Sam’s Coney Stew, (still deciding if we will use rabbit or chicken for this one) with Lembas Bread, and then to finish off, Stuffed Buckleberry Berry Pears. £30 per person

-Friday 15th November our last supper club for this year. A winter warmer menu. Starter is a Goulash Soup, main will be a Schweinshaxe (Roasted Ham Hock) with accompaniments and to finish off, a Black Forest Cheesecake. £30 per person.

-Wednesday 20th November- Join us for an evening with author Andrew Ziminski as he discusses his book, ‘Church Going- A Stone Mason’s Guide to the Churches of the British Isles.’ Tickets £25 single/ £30 double, to include a copy of the book and an arrival drink.

