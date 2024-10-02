2 hours ago
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde at Nantwich Players

October 2, 2024
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde - Nantwich Players

Dare you step into the dark world of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde?

Nantwich Players is staging its own adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novella, Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher.

Directed by Chris Finney, the production runs from October 18-26, with performances starting at 7.45pm.

On the fog-bound streets of Victorian-era London, the play explores the dark and complex nature of humanity.

Follow the harrowing transformation of the kind Dr Jekyll into the sinister Mr Hyde, as the struggle between two identities intensifies.

Chris Finney, director, said: “The tale of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde is a fascinating one – a battle of wits within the same person!

“This is a fast-moving, highly theatrical show that asks whether we all might have some darker personality waiting to get out…”

The cast includes:
• Dr. Henry Jekyll – Chris Pepper
• Elizabeth Jelkes – Caroline Buckley
• Hyde/Utterson – Andy Leach
• Hyde 2/Sir Danvers Carew/Richard Enfield/O.F. Sanderson/Inspector – Simon Porter
• Hyde 3/Dr. H.K. Lanyon/Surgical Student/Hotel Porter – Ali Somers
• Hyde 4/Poole/Surgical Student/Police Doctor – Vanessa Carter

Tickets for Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde are £11 and available online at www.nantwichplayers.com or call 01270 600727.

