Government’s £2.2 million household support for Cheshire East

The Government has set aside £2.2 million of household support fund for families in need in Cheshire East.

The Household Support Fund was due to end in September but has now been extended until 2025.

The funding has been welcomed by Crewe & Nantwich MP Connor Naismith.

Household Support Fund was established in 2021 during the Covid pandemic to support those most in need during sustained inflation and cost of living rises.

It is administered by local authorities to help the most vulnerable households cover the cost of essentials such as food, energy and water.

The fund has been extended by the new Government until March 2025.

Mr Naismith MP said: “I’m grateful to the Government for its extension of support for our communities.

“We all know about the significant pressures on public finances, but the commitment to tackling poverty is integral to this Government’s missions, and so they are absolutely right to extend the Household Support Fund.

“There can often be a perception down in Westminster that Cheshire East is a wealthy area that doesn’t really need this kind of money – a perception based on mean average data that misses the inequality beneath the surface.

“The reality in our communities is very different, and Local Authorities know how best to support their local areas, so I welcome the government’s allocation of £2.2 million to Cheshire East.

“In the long-term, we need a comprehensive strategy to tackle poverty in our communities.

“We need to make work pay with a new deal for working people.

“We need to fix the foundations of our economy and create sustained economic growth that benefits everyone, not just those at the top.

“I look forward to working with the Government on these missions.”