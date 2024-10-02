2 hours ago
Haughton artist to run afternoon tea art sessions

in Bunbury / Village News October 2, 2024
art sessions at Tilly's by Haughton artists Louise Barson

Village artist Louise Barson is to stage a series of art sessions in her local tea shop.

Louise, of Haughton, has teamed up with Tilly’s in Bunbury to stage the sessions which will include afternoon tea.

The first session is on Wednesday October 9 at 2pm when Louise will lead a small group of up to eight participants in creating an artwork using paper collage.

The two-hour art sessions are aimed at adults of all skill levels and gives people a chance to explore their creativity and meet new people.

Louise said: “I’m providing all the art materials and guidance and help with ideas if needed.

“Following the session participants will enjoy a Tilly’s afternoon tea.”

The poster for the event (below) includes a QR code for booking.

Or you can book here via this Eventbrite link.

Collage Workshop - Haughton artist

