South Cheshire Chamber welcomes marina owner as new chair

A Nantwich businessman who has steered the growth of one of South Cheshire’s best-loved attractions has taken over as chairman of the South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce.

Robert Parton, owner of the award-winning Aqueduct Marina near Nantwich, will help lead Chamber strategy to support the local business community and create an environment for businesses to succeed.

The former dairy farmer has sat on the Chamber Executive Board for two years alongside members drawn from local businesses including Legat Owen, Banks Sheridan, Hibberts, Construction Linx and Weston Centre Business Hub.

He said: “Board members combine a wealth of experience and skills and play a key role in ensuring that the interests of the South Cheshire business community are at the heart of everything we do.

“Over my career I have enjoyed managing business changes, developing strategies and building teams to achieve the development of a new business.

“I am delighted to take on the role of Chamber Chair working to support our vibrant South Cheshire business community.”

The father-of-three started his working life on the family dairy farm after leaving Reaseheath College in 1990.

In 2004, the dairy herd was sold and plans were made to open a new inland marina on the former farm site.

This involved lengthy negotiations to overcome planning and funding hurdles to finally open in 2009.

The marina, on the Middlewich branch of the Shropshire Union canal, now employs more than 30 people and operates moorings, a cafe, chandlery, boat sales, caravan site, canal boat storage and busy boat repair yard.

The 5 Gold Anchor, Clean Marina accredited narrowboat facility has also carried off Chamber of Commerce awards for customer service and regularly hosts its business networking events.

Mr Patron, current President of British Marine, also sits on The Yacht Harbour Association Council.

He has been a school governor, parish councillor and member of Cheshire East grant funding body.

He added: “The Chamber is relevant to businesses of all sizes and it’s allowed me to meet people face-to-face to build strong business relationships locally.

“I hope the knowledge I have gained over my business journey will help others succeed.”

Chamber Chief Executive Paul Colman said: “Robert is a long-standing member of the Chamber and a valued member of the Chamber Executive Board.

“He’s an enthusiast for business growth and innovation and brings considerable business acumen, drive and determination to the role of Chair. He will be a great ambassador for the area.”

The CEO paid tribute to Diane Wright, who steps down from the role of Chair after five years, adding: “It has been a privilege to work with Diane.

“Her leadership, challenge and guidance has seen the Chamber adapt to the needs of the local business community, while lobbying local and national government to create an environment for businesses to succeed.

“The foundations have been laid and the Chamber has the opportunity and grow from strength to strength.”

The Chamber is currently working alongside the Mayors of Greater Manchester and West Midlands for a new rail route connecting the Northwest and Midlands on land allocated for the cancelled HS2 high speed link.

It is currently hosting a series of free business masterclasses in Crewe and Nantwich with the next focusing on ‘Marketing for Growth’ at Rookery Hall on October 11.

On November 8 the Chamber hosts its 27th annual Business Awards recognising talented newcomers as well as major employers and growing firms which contribute to the area’s economic growth.