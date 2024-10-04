Granary Arts Cafe in Nantwich to stage Mind fundraiser

A fundraising night of experimental post punk will take place at The Granary Arts Cafe in Nantwich.

The event, which aims to raise money for Mid Cheshire Mind, will take place at the venue on Welsh Row on October 26.

It’s the latest in the Granary Arts Cafe and Moth Events fundraising series.

So far they have raised more than £14,000 for Mid Cheshire Mind and Mind charities combined amount.

The latest event will start at 7pm and showcases the best in emerging talent from the industrial, post punk and alternative music.

There will be three acts – Birmingham-based Joyce, Leeds duo Polevaulter, and Manchester trio Yossari Baby.

50% of ticket fees go to The Granary Arts Cafe to help them continue to support the community and 50% to MidCheshire Mind.

For tickets visit this link.

For details on the event visit this Facebook page.