Ribbon display in Nantwich for Baby Loss Awareness Week

Nantwich Sands supporter Ella Cooper will be giving bereaved families a chance to come together for the first time during “Baby Loss Awareness Week”.

The national event takes place between October 9-15 and is led by Sands – a charity that works to save babies’ lives and support bereaved families.

It aims to offer everyone in the baby loss community a chance to remember much-loved and missed babies, and raise awareness of pregnancy and baby loss.

This week is represented by its blue and pink ribbon logo.

Blue, pink and white ribbons displaying the names of babies being remembered will be added to the ribbon display in Nantwich Town Square, near the War Memorial, for all to see from October 9-15.

Anyone touched by the loss of a baby, recently or many years ago, is welcome to add a ribbon to the display.

Ribbons have been donated by Hobbycraft in Crewe and will be provided at the display.

Ribbons can also be requested to be added on their behalf.

Details can be found on the Facebook event page at https://shorturl.at/3Gke6

Ella, a volunteer coordinating the display, said: “I wanted to create a special thought-provoking display to share and celebrate the babies who are no longer with us, whether recently or long ago.

“I hope it starts conversations.

“After the death of my own daughter as a newborn I realised just how isolating losing a baby can be and want to help be part of the conversation that removes the stigma of losing a child.

“Sadly, pregnancy and baby loss affects families across the UK every day and they may feel they are alone in their grief.

“I hope the display raises awareness and breaks the silence surrounding pregnancy and baby loss, it is impacting so many people in our local community.

“All money raised from the display will go to Sands, so they can continue to support families and reduce baby deaths, by investing in research and championing better maternity care.

“Hopefully together we can prevent more ribbons being added to displays in the future.”

Currently in the UK, 13 families a day suffer the heartbreak of losing their baby before, during or shortly after birth.

And at least 15% of pregnancies end in miscarriage.

For anyone who needs the support of Sands you can find more information on www.sands.org.uk including the local Cheshire East group who meet together monthly.

(Image courtesy of Sands charity)