9 hours ago
Car ends on roof in serious accident in Nantwich
2 days ago
Granary Arts Cafe in Nantwich to stage Mind fundraiser
3 days ago
Audlem Fire Station broken into for second time
3 days ago
Ribbon display in Nantwich for Baby Loss Awareness Week
4 days ago
Government’s £2.2 million household support for Cheshire East
banner-advert
banner-advert

Car ends on roof in serious accident in Nantwich

in Human Interest / Incident / News October 6, 2024
Baddiley - police accident stock image - by Lee Haywood - creative commons licence_censored

A car flipped and landed on its roof in a serious crash on Middlewich Road in Nantwich earlier today.

The accident happened at around 3am and fire crews were called out to help cut the driver free from the wreckage.

Three appliances attended the incident, two from Crewe and one from Nantwich.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours this morning.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue said: “Fire crews were called to a single-vehicle road traffic collision where the car had left the road and overturned onto its roof.

“The driver of the vehicle was safely released into the care of paramedics on scene.

“Police put a full road closure in place while the incident was dealt with.

“Fire crews remained on scene to ensure the vehicle was safe for recovery.

“This is due to the vehicle being electric, so as a precaution they monitored the battery with a thermal imaging camera until it was in a safe position to be isolated.”

There is currently no information on injuries suffered by the driver.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.