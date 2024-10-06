Car ends on roof in serious accident in Nantwich

A car flipped and landed on its roof in a serious crash on Middlewich Road in Nantwich earlier today.

The accident happened at around 3am and fire crews were called out to help cut the driver free from the wreckage.

Three appliances attended the incident, two from Crewe and one from Nantwich.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours this morning.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue said: “Fire crews were called to a single-vehicle road traffic collision where the car had left the road and overturned onto its roof.

“The driver of the vehicle was safely released into the care of paramedics on scene.

“Police put a full road closure in place while the incident was dealt with.

“Fire crews remained on scene to ensure the vehicle was safe for recovery.

“This is due to the vehicle being electric, so as a precaution they monitored the battery with a thermal imaging camera until it was in a safe position to be isolated.”

There is currently no information on injuries suffered by the driver.