Graphic Design: What it is

When you hear the word “design”, your mind probably conjures up beautiful images with perfect colour balance.

But in reality, everything is much deeper, as design is not just illustrations and icons.

But, in fact, design is everywhere. It surrounds us in many different spheres of our lives.

Graphic design is one of the most widespread segments nowadays, and its popularity is only growing.

To put it shortly, graphic design is a means of visual communication, and one of its most striking examples is video games graphics.

For example, Throne and Liberty graphics are stunning, and that’s a credit to the graphic designers.

By the way, Throne and Liberty power levelling is a great option for players to move through levels quickly and enjoy the varied graphics.

Coming back to graphic design, it is important to note that its main purpose is to arrange visual content correctly.

Only in this case will the target audience get the necessary message.

Graphic design examples also include logos, book covers, product packaging, business cards, website or mobile apps graphics, and these are only the most common ones.

Graphic design is also a very important point for a successful business, as with its help you can easily create an impressive brand image, as well as the image of your company.

The Most Popular Areas of Graphic Design Application

It is important to note that, in fact, graphic design is much closer than you might think at first glance.

Moreover, today it is really hard to find a sphere of our lives where graphic design is not present.

We face the work of graphic designers every day and don’t even notice it.

Almost every day we see billboards, various catalogues, magazines, and newspapers, and they all also belong to graphic design.

We can’t but mention video games again, since this sphere simply cannot exist without graphic design, and the games like Throne and Liberty would be totally different and, maybe, not so successful without it.

So, as you probably have understood, it is quite difficult to delineate with clear boundaries all the spheres of graphic design application.

All you need to remember is that it is everywhere, and modern life is almost impossible without it.

Graphic Design And UI/UX Design: Is There a Difference?

People often confuse these two types of design, but, in fact, there are some points that make them different.

Scope is probably the most significant difference.

The thing is that graphic design focuses only on visual elements, while UX design, for example, focuses on the interaction between the user and the product.

An interesting fact is that graphic design is taking over both print and digital versions, whereas UI/UX design is only about digital versions, for example, mobile apps or website design.

The purposes of these two types of design are also different. As mentioned above, the purpose of graphic design is to convey the message to the target audience.

And the purpose of UI/UX design is to help the client easily navigate and interact with the product.

By the way, both these kinds are connected with emotions, but the approach is different.

The graphic designers evoke users’ emotions through colours, fonts, and images.

UI/UX designers also strive to create an emotional connection, but in this case, they are not limited to just a visual part.

So, it is not so difficult to see the difference between these two design trends.

In fact, if you have to choose between them, everything will depend on the purpose and scope.

Future of Graphic Design: Will AI Become a Competitor?

Graphic design is a field that is constantly evolving, and its changes are directly dependent on technological advances.

The development of AI has made its own adjustments to the work of graphic designers. But at the moment this is more good than bad.

Answering the question “Will AI be able to replace graphic designers?”, we can confidently say that this will not happen.

On the contrary, AI can have a positive impact on their work.

AI technology allows graphic designers to create interesting and unique designs much faster and more efficiently.

Moreover, AI automates repetitive tasks and thus gives designers the opportunity to devote more time and effort to creative processes.

Anyway, graphic design has a great future, and more and more new users are attracted every day.

A great advantage of graphic design over AI design is the human factor, as it is difficult for AI to replicate emotions and imagination unique to humans.

This is why true connoisseurs of graphic design, such as NC Soft, will never suffer from a lack of clients, because graphic design plays an important role in promoting a company, and ultimately leads it to success.

(main image https://www.pexels.com/uk-ua/photo/326501/)