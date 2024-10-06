“Step into Christmas” event heads for Crewe Lyceum

It’s almost time to “Step Into Christmas” with a festive show that stops off in South Cheshire on its 35 venue tour next month.

The show, which features music from all the favourite Christmas songs, comes to Crewe Lyceum Theatre on Tuesday November 12.

Step Into Christmas includes songs like All I Want for Christmas Is You, Last Christmas, Jingle Bell Rock, Stay Another Day, Let it Snow, White Christmas, Do They Know it’s Christmas, A Winter’s Tale, Merry Xmas Everybody, and many many more.

The show is produced by “entertainers” – one of the UK’s leading entertainment producers.

entertainers is run by father and son team Michael and James Taylor who were recently listed in The Stage Top 100 – a list of the most influential people in the theatre industry.

They have more than 30 other productions in their portfolio including The Magic of Motown, Cirque: The Greatest Show, Fastlove, and The Makings of a Murderer all of which have visited Crewe Lyceum over the past year.

To book online go to crewelyceum.co.uk or call the Box Office on 0343 310 0050.