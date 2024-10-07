Crewe Hall unveils £1m upgrade including new champagne bar

Crewe Hall Hotel & Spa has unveiled its sparkling new addition to its facilities.

‘The Sheridan’ Moet and Chandon champagne and cocktail bar is part of a £1 million investment in the South Cheshire landmark.

The year-long project blends the hotel’s 17th century opulence with contemporary styling and includes a revamp of bedrooms in the modern wing.

Named after playwright and politician Richard Brinsley Sheridan, a friend of the first Lord Crewe and his wife Frances, The Sheridan celebrates this historical connection while offering a chic, modern ambience.

Adorned with a new reception, waiter station, and back bar featuring marble and brass accents designed by Fusion by Design, the new attraction aims to become a sought-after destination for couples and groups in the area, and hotel guests visiting from all over the UK.

The investment includes a complete overhaul of bedrooms in the modern wing, enhancing comfort and aesthetics.

Guests now enjoy a refreshed look and feel with the addition of new deluxe rooms featuring double sofa beds, ideal for families, group stays and friends’ pamper evenings.

In the mansion building, extensive updates have been made to the state banqueting rooms, including new carpeting, redecoration of The Old Hall, and meticulous restoration of the beautiful Long Gallery overlooking the back of the hotel.

The banqueting bar now features designer-led carpeting that complements the historic oak stairs, and the lounge, renowned for its traditional afternoon tea, boasts brand-new furniture, significantly enhancing the space.

David Rowley, General Manager of Crewe Hall Hotel & Spa, said: “With the extensive refurbishment now complete, we are excited to present the enhanced offerings at Crewe Hall.

“The Moët & Chandon Champagne bar, along with upgraded bedrooms and revitalised event spaces, represents our commitment to providing top-tier hospitality.

“These improvements position us strongly in the market and offer our guests an exceptional experience.”

VIP guests were invited to enjoy a taste of the hotel’s luxury facilities at a special launch event including drinks in the new champagne lounge and tour of facilities.

Among them was Nantwich PR consultant and journalist Jan Roberts.

She said: “Crewe Hall is renowned for its historic grandeur and has always been one of my favourite places, so it was my pleasure to attend.

“The most impressive element is the introduction of The Sheridan Bar a stunning new Moët & Chandon Champagne and cocktail bar. A gorgeous place to entertain or simply unwind.

“Overall, this major investment will surely only serve to underline the hotel’s reputation as a premier destination, architectural gem and true asset to South Cheshire.”

Crewe Hall Hotel & Spa, part of The QHotels Collection, was recently shortlisted in the upcoming MIA List 2024 Awards.

The Meetings Industry Association (MIA) is the principal association supporting and growing the business meetings and events industry.