Nantwich Players Studio to present latest two-hander play

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews October 7, 2024
auditions - Nantwich Players Theatre (3)

Nantwich Players Studio is to present their next two-hander play “Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons”.

The captivating and thought-provoking play is by Sam Steiner, directed by Bethany Gail.

The production will run for four performances, from October 31 to November 3, each show starting at 7.45pm.

The production has been selected to represent Nantwich Players at the All-England Theatre Festival 2025, showcasing exceptional talent and creativity.

The show introduces an original premise – that the average person will speak 123,205,750 words in a lifetime. But what if there were a limit?

The play explores a society where a daily word limit is imposed on its citizens, forcing them to rethink how they communicate and connect.

At the heart of the story is a young couple, Bernadette and Oliver, who must navigate the challenges of living under these rules.

As their relationship is put to the test, the play delves into themes of love, relationships, and freedom of speech, making it a poignant reflection on the power of communication.

Director Bethany Gail said: “This is an engaging heartfelt play that has both comedy and drama based around the relationship formed by words and the words that form a relationship.

“Bernadette and Oliver find that they say a lot when they don’t need to and cannot say enough when they most need to talk. How would you communicate with only 140 words per day?”

Oliver is played by Mike Esgate, and Bernadette by Holly Jones.

Tickets are £9 and available online at www.nantwichplayers.com or telephone on 01270 600727.

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons

