South Cheshire charity hailed for helping breast cancer sufferers

October 8, 2024
Butterfly Award for breast cancer charity Shine Bright

A South Cheshire charity founded in memory of a young woman who died of triple negative breast cancer has won a major award for its impact.

The Shine Bright Foundation, created in loving memory of the inspirational Sarah Bennett from Crewe, won the coveted ‘Charity Impact Award’ sponsored by ‘Phenomenal Women’ at the Butterfly Breast Cancer Awards 2024.

The awards were launched last year to celebrate and recognise women who have been affected by breast cancer and also those who have helped them along their journey.

The ceremony, staged at Vale Royal Abbey in Cheshire, was attended by Shine Bright trustees, Dennis and Anne-Marie, Sarah’s father and sister.

They also received a live butterfly to release in memory of Sarah who was just 32 when she died.

Sarah’s father-in-law Tom Baker, from Wistaston, said: “Shine Bright Foundation was established in November 2013 following the passing of my daughter-in-law Sarah Bennett.

“None of the trustees come from a fund raising back ground, but we had an overwhelming desire to create a legacy, a lasting memory of Sarah.

“Something that she would approve of and to help other people going the same tragic disease of Breast Cancer in particular Triple Negative Breast Cancer – TNBC.”

The charity has raised £150,000 into research of breast cancer including TNBC and has played a role in the new BCAN-RAY study.

Tom added: “We offer a range of holistic treatments, this generally comes in the form of Rekei or Reflexology.

“Six sessions of either of these treatments, lasting 1 hour per session, paid by Shine Bright Foundation, to people in the Crewe and Nantwich area.

“We send out comforting gift bags every month, each bag is filled Aloe Vera based products and a few little extras as well.

“We also include a comfort cushion, this is a heart shaped cushion that is designed to relieve any pressure caused by the weight of the upper arm to the chest area.

“And finally through our social media outlets we encourage breast cancer awareness, how self-examination or any changes to a person’s breast area is crucially important to bring to the attention of their GP.”

Dennis - Sarah's dad
Dennis – Sarah’s dad

On October 10, Sarah’s dad, Dennis Robinson, a member of South Cheshire Harriers, will do a 10 mile trek from his home in Crewe to his place of work at HW Coates, Byley, near Middlewich, to raise funds for Shine Bright.

Sarah herself raised a lot of money for charity and it was her wish that her friends carry on raising money for the fight against Triple Negative Breast Cancer.

Shine Bright is a non-profit charity run by volunteers and relies on donations to fund its work.

To support the charity go to Wonderful.org

