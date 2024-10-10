South Cheshire George Formby Society marks 30th anniversary

South Cheshire George Formby Society has marked its 30th anniversary.

The group performed a lively ukulele concert at Wistaston Memorial Hall as part of their celebrations.

The event, which drew dozens of people from the local community and as far afield as Stourbridge in the West Midlands, celebrated three decades of the society’s dedication to preserving the music and legacy of British entertainer George Formby.

Formed in 1994, the society has grown from a small group of enthusiasts into a vibrant community, hosting monthly concerts throughout the year.

Diane Edge-Robinson, daughter of Brian Edge who hosted the first series of society meetings 30 years ago, was in the audience.

Also present was Andrew Poppleton, president of the George Formby Society.

The Master of Ceremonies was Jonathan Baddeley and the evening featured performances from society members, who played a variety of Formby’s iconic hits, including ‘When I’m Cleaning Windows’, ‘With My Little Stick of Blackpool Rock’, ‘It’s in the Air’ and ‘Count Your Blessings and Smile’.

Audience members joined in, clapping along and singing, creating an atmosphere of warmth and camaraderie with the hall decorated with balloons on the walls and Union Flags on tables.

There were refreshments during interval and a prize raffle.

Jonathan Baddeley, who owns a range of George Formby items, displayed a banjolele once owned by the entertainer.

A 30 years celebratory cake was presented to members Colin and Christine Wood, who are stepping down from their roles after three decades of service.

They also received a bottle of gin, flowers and a large thank you card signed by audience members as a reward for their work for the society.

Gail and Simon Kinrade have agreed to help organise the future open mic concerts.

The couple Gail and Simon Kinrade who have supported the society over the years said: “It’s wonderful to see so many people here celebrating not just George Formby’s music, but the friendships built through the shared love of his work.

“This event is a testament to how his legacy continues to bring people together.”

Future dates for ukulele open mic concerts at Wistaston Memorial Hall, on the fourth Friday of each month (7:30pm, £1.50 admission), are: 25th October, 22nd November, 20th December, 24th January 2025, 28th February, 28th March, 25th April, 23rd May, 27th June, 25th July, 22nd August, 26th September, 24th October, 28th November, 19th December.

For further information visit South Cheshire George Formby Society Facebook group here.

The society can also be contacted via email [email protected]