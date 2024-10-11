Finalists unveiled in South Cheshire Chamber Business Awards 2024

Finalists have been named in the South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2024 as excitement mounts ahead of the big night at Crewe Hall Hotel & Spa.
The prestigious ceremony, in its 27th year, always creates a buzz across South Cheshire as businesses of all sizes wait to hear who will be crowned this year’s champions.
Now judging is underway as the Chamber prepares to unveil its business stars on Friday, November 8.
The finalists are:
Ambassador of the Year
Crewe Alexandra Football Club
Crewe Heritage Centre
Crewe Lyceum
Jo Jo’s Day Nursery
Nantwich Museum
Apprentice of the Year
Alexander Harris – Alpha Omega Securities Ltd
Archie Pepper – Everybody Health & Leisure
Martha Green – Everybody Health & Leisure
Business of the Year (Under 25 Employees)
Daniel Matthias Architecture
Jo Jo’s Day Nursery
KR Fleet Solutions LTD
Business of the Year (25 plus Employees)
Rookery Hall Hotel & Spa
YMCA Cheshire
Contribution to the Community
Nantwich Town FC
Community Recycle Cycles
Stroke Survivors Speech & Language Support Group
Visyon
Employer of the Year
Health Shield Friendly Society Ltd
Jo Jo’s Day Nursery
Excellence in Collaboration
Daniel Matthias Architecture
True Physio
Excellence in Customer Service
Crewe Hall Hotel & Spa
Rookery Hall Hotel & Spa
Visyon
International Trader of the Year
Rhino Safety Limited
SG World
Start-up Business of the Year
Cheshire Business Coaching
Cheshire Business Exhibitions LTD
Hit The Road Travel
Chamber chief executive Paul Colman said: “The Awards will be a night to celebrate entrepreneurial talent but also the positive can-do attitude that makes our business community so special.
“Every year the calibre of entries is extremely high and this year is no exception. We have a fantastic range of finalists all hoping to be called to the winner’s podium.
“Win or lose, they can all be proud of the contribution they make. We are looking forward to a memorable night at Crewe Hall Hotel & Spa.”
The flagship event has attracted generous sponsorship from well-known local companies and organisations.
Award sponsors include Assurant, Bentley Motors, Cheshire Connect,
Cheshire College South & West, Construction Linx, Hibberts LLP, KPI Recruiting, Nantwich Town Football Club, Reaseheath College and University Centre, Rhino Safety and WR Partners.
Chamber Events & Marketing Coordinator Dominic Hibbert added: “We are excited to announce the finalists for our South Cheshire Chamber Business Awards 2024. Congratulations to everyone for making it this far and good luck on the night.”
For more on the ceremony go to sccci.co.uk/business-awards
