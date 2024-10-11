Finalists unveiled in South Cheshire Chamber Business Awards 2024

Finalists have been named in the South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2024 as excitement mounts ahead of the big night at Crewe Hall Hotel & Spa.

The prestigious ceremony, in its 27th year, always creates a buzz across South Cheshire as businesses of all sizes wait to hear who will be crowned this year’s champions.

Now judging is underway as the Chamber prepares to unveil its business stars on Friday, November 8.

The finalists are:

Ambassador of the Year

Crewe Alexandra Football Club

Crewe Heritage Centre

Crewe Lyceum

Jo Jo’s Day Nursery

Nantwich Museum

Apprentice of the Year

Alexander Harris – Alpha Omega Securities Ltd

Archie Pepper – Everybody Health & Leisure

Martha Green – Everybody Health & Leisure

Business of the Year (Under 25 Employees)

Daniel Matthias Architecture

Jo Jo’s Day Nursery

KR Fleet Solutions LTD

Business of the Year (25 plus Employees)

Rookery Hall Hotel & Spa

YMCA Cheshire

Contribution to the Community

Nantwich Town FC

Community Recycle Cycles

Stroke Survivors Speech & Language Support Group

Visyon

Employer of the Year

Health Shield Friendly Society Ltd

Jo Jo’s Day Nursery

Excellence in Collaboration

Daniel Matthias Architecture

True Physio

Excellence in Customer Service

Crewe Hall Hotel & Spa

Rookery Hall Hotel & Spa

Visyon

International Trader of the Year

Rhino Safety Limited

SG World

Start-up Business of the Year

Cheshire Business Coaching

Cheshire Business Exhibitions LTD

Hit The Road Travel

Chamber chief executive Paul Colman said: “The Awards will be a night to celebrate entrepreneurial talent but also the positive can-do attitude that makes our business community so special.

“Every year the calibre of entries is extremely high and this year is no exception. We have a fantastic range of finalists all hoping to be called to the winner’s podium.

“Win or lose, they can all be proud of the contribution they make. We are looking forward to a memorable night at Crewe Hall Hotel & Spa.”

The flagship event has attracted generous sponsorship from well-known local companies and organisations.

Award sponsors include Assurant, Bentley Motors, Cheshire Connect,

Cheshire College South & West, Construction Linx, Hibberts LLP, KPI Recruiting, Nantwich Town Football Club, Reaseheath College and University Centre, Rhino Safety and WR Partners.

Chamber Events & Marketing Coordinator Dominic Hibbert added: “We are excited to announce the finalists for our South Cheshire Chamber Business Awards 2024. Congratulations to everyone for making it this far and good luck on the night.”

For more on the ceremony go to sccci.co.uk/business-awards