Winners of Nantwich Food Awards unveiled at Civic Hall ceremony

The winners of the Nantwich Food Awards were crowned at a glitzy ceremony revealed the outlets which have been shortlisted in the 2024 awards categories.

And it was The Leopard pub in Nantwich which had most to celebrate after scooping two major honours on the night at a packed Nantwich Civic Hall.

The Leopard, on London Road, won “Best Pub with Food” beating hot competition in The Boar’s Head at Walgherton and The Royal Oak in Worleston.

Then they scooped the top “Taste of Nantwich” category, sponsored by Nantwich News, ahead of other shortlisted companies St Martha and The Cheese Shop.

There were eight categories in total and Nantwich residents have been voting for their favourites since nominations were opened in early June.

St Martha, the popular Greek restaurant on Hospital Street, once again won the Best Restaurant category.

Best Coffee Shop went to Ginger & Pickles on Mill Street, and Six won the “Bar Stars” award.

Best Takeaway category went to Chatwins, unfortunately no one from the company attended the evening to collect the award.

Snugburys in Nantwich – which recently unveiled it popular Paddington Bear sculpture – won Best Producer/Retailer category, beating Cheerbrook and Chatwins who were also shortlisted.

And Jordys Pizza, which now has a restaurant on Pillory Street, scooped the Best Newcomer honour, ahead of Navio Lounge and Ginger & Pickles Bakery.

The awards give the public a chance to nominate and vote for their favourite eateries, bars and producers that demonstrate the range of food and drink offered in Nantwich and surrounding area.

Nantwich Food Awards organiser Karen Young said: “We locals know that Nantwich and the surrounding area are wonderful places for food and drink, so the awards recognise the quality of businesses and their importance to the local economy.

“This year we added a new category – The Taste of Nantwich award – to celebrate individuals or businesses who champion the use of local produce.”

Hundreds packed in to the Civic Hall, and were entertained by live music from popular local acts like Meg Lee, and a magician.

Many of the sponsors – including Nantwich News – were also there, along with dignitaries such as the Mayor of Cheshire East, the Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire, and Deputy Mayor of Nantwich.

Paul Boniface compered the event and tasty hot food was provided by the catering students from Cheshire College – South & West.

The overall winners in each category were as follows:

Taste of Nantwich: The Leopard

Best Restaurant: St Martha

Best Pub with Food: The Leopard

Best Cafe/Coffee Shop: Ginger & Pickles

Bar Stars: Six

Best Newcomer: Jordys Pizza

Best Takeaway: Chatwins

Best Food Producer/Retailer: Snugburys

The full shortlist for each category is below:

Best Restaurant: St Martha; Romazzino; The Broughton, Balterley

Best Pub with Food: The Boars Head in Walgherton; The Leopard; The Royal Oak, Worleston

Best Cafe/Coffee Shop: Cafe de Paris; Ginger & Pickles; Little Yellow Pig

Bar Stars: Bench; Six; Tom’s Tap and Brewery

Best Newcomer: Navio Lounge; Ginger & Pickles Bakery; Jordy’s Pizza

Best Takeaway: CW5 Burger; Coral Reef – Pillory Street; Chatwins

Best Food Producer/Retailer: Cheerbrook Farmshop; Chatwins; Snugburys

Taste of Nantwich: The Cheese Shop; The Leopard; St Martha