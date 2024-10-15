2 hours ago
Holly Fair to take place in Wistaston on November 2

in Village News / Wistaston October 15, 2024
Publicity photo - Santa Claus in his Grotto (1)

The annual Holly Fair will take place on Saturday November 2nd from 11am to 2pm, at Wells Green Methodist Church on Brookland Avenue in Wistaston, writes Jonathan White.

The fair will feature numerous stalls with toys, books, costume jewellery, crafts, Christmas gifts, Christmas hamper, red, green and gold, raffle, and a tombola.

A café will offer refreshments for sale with soup and numerous cakes.

Santa Claus will be in his Grotto providing gifts to all the boys and girls with the help of an Elf helper.

Other activities at Wells Green Methodist Church include: Tuesdays 10am-12pm Tiddlywinks (pre-schoolers); Wednesdays 2pm Choir Practice, 6pm Rainbows, 7:30pm Guides; Thursdays 8:30pm Evening prayers; Fridays 10am-12pm Café Wells Green (open coffee morning). ‘Movies With A Message’ events take place from October to March.

Wells Green Methodist Church hall is available for hire for meetings, celebrations, displays. WiFi is installed.

For information about services, baptisms, weddings or any more general information, contact the Minister Rev Sarah Butcher on 01270 666156, or visit https://www.facebook.com/wellsgreenchurchwistaston

