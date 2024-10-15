Nantwich Players to stage auditions for 2025 production

Nantwich Players are to stage auditions for their production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time by Simon Stephens, adapted from the award-winning novel by Mark Haddon.

Directed by Chris Ridge, this gripping and heartfelt production will be performed from February 14-22 2025 at Nantwich Players Theatre on Love Lane.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time tells the extraordinary story of Christopher Boone, a young boy with an exceptional mind, who embarks on a journey to solve the mystery of who killed his neighbour’s dog.

He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers.

But Christopher’s detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that turns his world upside-down.

Auditions will take place on Tuesday November 5 2024 at 7.30pm at Nantwich Players Theatre.

The comedy has a variety of parts for five male and five female actors.

Many of the actors will play multiple roles and the main roles of Christopher, Siobhan, Ed and Judy are fantastic opportunities to explore the issues raised in the play.

Players are looking for actors to fill the following roles:

Christopher Boone (Late teens/early twenties)

Siobhan: Christopher’s Teacher (Script suggests 27 years old)

Ed: Christopher’s Father

Judy: Christopher’s Mother

Actor 1: MRS. ALEXANDER/POSH WOMAN/VOICE SIX (Older – Grandmother)

Actor 2: MRS. SHEARS/MRS. GASGOYNE/VOICE ONE/WOMAN ON TRAIN/WOMAN ON HEATH/SHOPKEEPER (Similar age as Ed/Judy)

Actor 3: ROGER (MR SHEARS)/DUTY SERGEANT/VOICE TWO/MR WISE.MAN BEHIND COUNTER/DRUNK ONE (Similar age as Ed/Judy)

Actor 4: POLICEMAN 1/MR. THOMPSON/VOICE THREE/DRUNK TWO/MAN WITH SOCKS/LONDON POLICEMAN (Any age)

Actor 5: NO. 40/VOICE FIVE/LADY IN STREET/INFORMATION/PUNK GIRL (Any age)

Actor 6: REVEREND PETERS/UNCLE TERRY/VOICE FOUR/STATION POLICEMAN/STATION GUARD (Ed/Judy age or older)

To register interest and for additional audition information/audition material, contact [email protected]

If you are unable to attend on the 5th, contact director Chris Ridge at [email protected] to discuss alternative audition dates.