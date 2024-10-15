Police probing Nantwich death of Jonty, 16, release CCTV images

Detectives probing the death of Nantwich teenager Jonty Evans have today released CCTV images in their latest appeal for information.

The CCTV images show three people the police would like to speak to.

Jonty, 16, from Baddington, was found in the River Weaver in Nantwich on September 1.

He was last seen at around 12.54am on Saturday 31 August, walking along Waterlode in Nantwich, before crossing the road and entering Mill Island, near the junction of Mill Street.

Officers have been working to establish the circumstances surrounding how Jonty entered the water.

They are keen to speak to anyone who entered the Mill Island area or was in the vicinity of Riverside, known locally as ‘the beach’, between 12.30am and 6am on Saturday 31 August 2024.

Officers are also looking to identify two people who were seen entering Mill Island at around 12.53am (pictured here).

And they want to trace a man who exited onto Waterlode, walking towards Nantwich town centre at 12.59am. (pictured, top and below)

Investigating officers believe these people may hold vital information.

As part of their inquiries to identify them, they have now released several CCTV images.

Detective Inspector Nigel Parr, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Enquiries into piecing together Jonty’s movements in the hours that led to him entering the River Weaver near Riverside, Nantwich, have been ongoing since he was found.

“Our investigation has led us to discover that Jonty was last seen at around 12.54am on Saturday 31 August, walking along Waterlode, before he crossed the road and walked down Mill Island, near the junction of Mill Street.

“We have also found that, at around 12.53am, two people were seen to have entered Mill Island.

“As well as this, a man was seen exciting Mill Island and walked on to Waterlode at around 12.59am, heading in the direction of the town centre.

“We believe that these people may hold crucial information and, as part of our ongoing enquiries, we are looking to identify them.

“If you know the identity of any of these people, or have any information regarding them, please contact us.

“We would also like to appeal directly to the people pictured to get in touch.”

Anyone with any CCTV, dashcam, Ring doorbell footage or any information relating to this incident can submit it to police directly via MIPP.

Alternatively, information can also be passed on to Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website, quoting IML-1907900.