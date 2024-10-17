Crewe & Nantwich 1sts beaten 25-0 at Altrincham

Crewe and Nantwich RUFC 1sts drew a blank on the scoresheet and lost 25-0 away at Altrincham Kersal.

Altricham made a fast start and asserted pressure and gained territorial advantage.

They were rewarded for their efforts in scoring two tries to establish a lead.

As the half went on, Crewe came back into the game as they started to gain ascendancy in the scrum.

However, the injury jinx struck again as Logan Lynch departed the field.

It was clear the next score in the half would be crucial and it was the hosts who secured it to take a commanding lead into the break.

Crewe were further disrupted by injuries in the second half and were forced to deploy number 8 Rhys Price in the unfamiliar role of fullback from where he made several strong carries.

However, Crewe could not break through and Altrincham added a further try to secure a 25-0 victory.

Meanwhile, in the home fixture, the second team had a tough defeat losing 15-76 at the hands of St Edward’s Old Boys first team.

Sunday saw the ladies team host Old Leamingtonians.

The first half was a tight affair with the young Crewe side producing their best performance of the season so far.

The score at half time was 5-10 and Crewe were optimistic going into the second half.

However, Old Leamingtonians got the first score after the break.

Although Crewe fought hard Old Leams scored a number of tries late on to run out winners by 5-52.

This weekend, Crewe and Nantwich 1sts host Burnage, with the 2nds away at Didsbury.

The Ladies are away at Aston Old Edwardians on Sunday.

(Image courtesy of Crewe & Nantwich RUFC)