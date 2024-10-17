7 hours ago
Nantwich councillor wants fast-track of new rural bus service
8 hours ago
Everton star Begovic runs goalkeeping academy in Nantwich
13 hours ago
River Weaver flood warnings issued for Nantwich
16 hours ago
Nantwich “Tree of Light” in memory of 16-year-old Jonty
2 days ago
Arson attack on Nantwich house as five people arrested
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich “Tree of Light” in memory of 16-year-old Jonty

in Human Interest / News October 17, 2024
Nantwich Tree of Light - Sat 2-12-23 (4) (1)

This year’s “Tree of Light” in Nantwich is being dedicated to tragic 16-year-old Jonty Evans.

The tree, which is lit up outside St Mary’s Church in November, gives residents a chance to
remember the loss of loved ones and think about those less fortunate than ourselves.

And this year Nantwich Town Council are dedicating it to the teenager from Baddington who was found dead in River Weaver on September 1.

A council spokesperson said: “This year the Tree of Light is dedicated to Jonty Evans, whose sad passing as the age of just 16, touched the whole community.”

People are invited to make a donation of £5 to dedicate a bauble on the “Tree of Light” to a loved one or a special cause.

Donations can be made at Nantwich Civic Hall where you can fill a bauble with a name, message or items of your choice.

Those who have previously purchased a bauble, can return it to the Civic Hall to be re-hung for a donation of £3.

In addition, names can be also be listed on Nantwich Town Council webpage of remembrance.

The cost of the tree is covered by Nantwich Town Council and all donations are divided between the Mayor’s charities and St Mary’s Church.

People can gather outside St Mary’s Parish Rooms on Sunday November 3 where the “Tree of Light” will be illuminated with a short service of prayer, hymns and poetry.

(pics of previous year’s Tree of Light by Jonathan White)

Visitors view the Tree of Light (2) (1)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.