Top 4 weekend getaway ideas in Europe

Looking for quick weekend getaway ideas?

There are many amazing places to visit right here in the UK, but if you’re looking for something a little further away, there are many more options in Europe that are just a few hours’ train ride or flight away.

Whether you’re craving culinary delights, culture or simply a change of scenery, these top weekend getaway ideas in Europe are the perfect inspiration for your next trip.

Italy – Captivating Naples

Naples is a city where each street corner tells a story.

Nestled on the coast with Mount Vesuvius in the background, Naples is renowned not just for its rich history, but also for its vibrant street life and delicious food options.

● Start your visit by exploring the historic centre which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, where ancient artefacts and monuments such as the Church of Santa Chiara and Castel Nuovo line the cobblestone streets.

● A must-see is the panoramic view from Castel Sant’Elmo on Vomero Hill, which offers a breath-taking view of the cityscape and the bay. For art lovers, the Naples National Archaeological Museum boasts one of the world’s finest collections of Greco-Roman artefacts too.

● No trip to Naples would be complete without indulging in authentic Neapolitan pizza at one of the local pizzerias, as well as seafood dishes that are fresh and full of local flavours.

Germany – Vibrant Berlin

A city that is always worth spending a long weekend exploring, Berlin is renowned for its significant historical sites as well as its dynamic contemporary arts scene, from the Brandenburg Gate to the remnants of the Berlin Wall at the East Side Gallery.

● Dive into Berlin’s rich history by visiting Checkpoint Charlie, the Reichstag parliament building, and the Holocaust Memorial. You also have Museum Island which is a UNESCO world heritage site with 5 state museums to explore. If you’re looking for a hidden gem, travel insurance provider Staysure recommends the Freiluftkino Kreuzberg, a hospital-turned-museum and artist’s space that also has an open-air cinema.

● Berlin is also a haven for night owls as there is no official closing time like in other German cities. The city’s nightlife is among the most vibrant in the world, with clubs and bars to suit every taste, often housed in repurposed spaces like abandoned warehouses.

● The city has many food offerings, from traditional German dishes like Schnitzel and Currywurst at food markets to international cuisine at top restaurants. Berlin’s spirit of inclusion makes it an endlessly fascinating city to explore.

Don’t Forget The Essentials For Your Trip

It’s important to not get too carried away booking your trip, as you’ll want to ensure your European weekend goes smoothly.

Check you have these travel essentials ready to go:

Travel Insurance – Be sure to arrange comprehensive travel insurance that covers medical expenses. Ensure it includes coverage for any activities you plan to engage in, as well as potential travel disruptions or cancellations. Some providers can offer medical travel insurance policies that cover up to unlimited medical expenses and pre-existing conditions if you have them.

UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) – Take a GHIC with you to access state medical care in the EU at a reduced cost or sometimes free if for any reason you need assistance. Check it hasn’t expired, or if you haven’t got one, you can apply for a GHIC on the NHS website for free.

Valid Passport – Confirm that your passport is still valid and for at least 3 – 6 months beyond your date of travel. Some countries may require this for entry, so it’s crucial to check ahead to avoid any travel disruptions. You’ll also need to check your passport is not older than 10 years since first issue.

France – Charming Bordeaux

Bordeaux, often referred to as the wine capital of the world, is a charming French city that combines classical elegance with a lively contemporary vibe.

Next to the Garonne River, the city is a harmonious blend of historical architecture and modern innovation.

● Walk along the Riverfront, where you’ll find the Water Mirror (Miroir d’Eau) reflects the grand Place de la Bourse. This creates a stunning visual effect that beautifully showcases the city’s blend of old and new. Head into the heart of the city to explore La Cité du Vin, which is a cultural centre all about Bordeaux’s world-famous wines.

● The Bordeaux Wine Route is an essential experience that takes you through lush vineyards that are all around the city, offering tastings of some of the world’s most esteemed wines. Bordeaux’s food scene is equally impressive, with numerous Michelin-starred restaurants including Gordon Ramsey’s 2-starred Le Pressoir d’Argent restaurant.

UK – Historic Edinburgh

Just across the border, Edinburgh is always a great way to spend a few days.

A city steeped in history and dominated by the imposing Edinburgh Castle, the city’s skyline is full of spires, cliffs, and classical architecture.

● The Royal Mile runs through the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town, leading to the Palace of Holyroodhouse at the end which is a royal spectacle in its own right. As well as Edinburgh Castle, you also have Lauriston Castle and its expansive grounds to explore.

● Climb up Arthur’s Seat in Holyrood Park which is just a short walk from the Royal Mile, offering a rewarding view of the city below. The 640-acre site is open all year round for a good picture or two on a clear day.

● Edinburgh is not just about historic landmarks, of course, it’s also a vibrant hub for cultural festivals. Notably, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the world’s largest arts festival, transforms the city every August, making it a great time to plan a visit.

So there you have it, four great cities across Europe that promise a unique adventure.

Why not visit all four cities throughout the year if you’re feeling adventurous?

Update your itineraries and look for the best deals to explore for less.