Nantwich Singers to take part in Organ Prom event

The Nantwich Singers have been invited to take part in the Victoria Hall’s Organ Prom series this year.

The group will be making its debut in Hanley on Saturday November 23 at midday.

The Prom series is designed to showcase the 1888 Conacher/1922 Willis Organ – considered one of the finest concert hall organs in the world – through performances by organists and musicians from across the UK.

Nantwich Singers will be led by their musical director Ian Crawford, and the festive programme features organist Tim Sagar as a soloist and accompanist to the choir.

A spokesperson said: “We are performing a selection of choral favourites such as Berlioz’s “Shepherds’ Farewell” and Rutter’s “Shepherd’s Pipe Carol”, as well as new classics including the beautiful “Lully, Lulla, Lullay” by Stopford and Tavener’s iconic masterpiece “God is With Us”.”

For the full programme and further details visit www.victoriahall-organproms.co.uk

The Nantwich Singers are approaching their 50th anniversary which they will mark in 2025.