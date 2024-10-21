Brew time at Nantwich salon for Macmillan Cancer

The kettle was on the boil for a charity event at Steven Burgin Hairdressing in Nantwich.

The Hospital Street salon staged its annual coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Support with people dropping in for a brew and homemade cupcakes.

Owner Steve Burgin said: “The coffee morning is popular with clients and our neighbours on Hospital Street.

“It has become something of an annual tradition now, with staff getting in the spirit to decorate cupcakes and bring in their bakes.

“Many people we know, including family and clients, have experienced the dedicated support of Macmillan nurses and as ever everyone gave generously.”

The salon, soon to celebrate its 25th anniversary, is looking forward to a revamp before the end of the year.

It also fundraises for Charity Water which brings clean water to families in developing countries and The Little Princess Trust which provides free wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatments.

Proceeds are being totted up from the latest effort for Macmillan which includes a pledge from former Shavington High School pupil Natalie O’Leary, now a Radio I star and long-term friend of the salon.

(Pic: Salon owner Steven Burgin with team members Katie McClellan and Denise Hartley)