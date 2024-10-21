Students in Nantwich make history at 75th Horse of Year Show

Equine students in Nantwich made an impression at the 2024 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS),

The Reaseheath College students celebrated the event’s 75th anniversary and gained valuable experience for their careers.

For the 13th year running, a 40-strong student arena party played a key role at the prestigious event.

Over the full five days of the show, they worked alongside elite and international show jumping course designers in the international arena, helping with the Future Elite Dressage Championship, the Pony Club mounted games, and the harness scurry.

Event Director Emma Wardell said: “Reaseheath College never fails to provide the Horse of the Year Show with a trustworthy, efficient arena party.

“The team are an invaluable asset to the event, and we gladly welcome them back year on year to assist in the running of our show.”

Reaseheath students also gained invaluable insights into event management.

They took part in health and safety training alongside vets and paramedics, enriching their CVs.

HOYS also marked the launch of a new course – Level 2 Certificate for Equine Hydrotherapy Assistants.

The 14-week programme is tailored to the fast-growing equine fitness, rehabilitation, and therapy sector, providing students with hands-on experience.

James Rayner, Reaseheath College’s equine curriculum area manager, stressed the importance of the HOYS partnership.

He said: “This partnership gives our students a taste of the real world.

“They develop vital skills and make lasting connections for their careers and contributes to our mission of ‘Industry Focussed, Career Ready’ to provide graduates that enter the equine sector equipped with high impact skills, knowledge and behaviours.”

The Reaseheath arena party team was a mixture of students who had impressed at last year’s event, and first year students who have only been studying at Reaseheath College since September.

They were accompanied by equine lecturers Lucy Bexon and Georgina Dickinson.

Returning student Sam Burns said: “I came to HOYS last year and I really enjoyed it, I’m pleased to be back this year.

“I’ve been looking forward to building the Leading Showjumper of the Year course at the end of the week; it’s always a favourite class of the year.”

Hattie Vis said: “This is my first year at HOYS and I’m enjoying helping out, seeing behind the scenes, and helping out with the horses, giving me opportunity to develop skills that I wouldn’t be able to develop at other equine colleges.”

Reaseheath equine students also provide the arena parties for other events including The British Dressage National Dressage Championships and Kelsall Hill International Horse Trials.

For details about Reaseheath’s equine diplomas and degrees, visit www.reaseheath.ac.uk/equine