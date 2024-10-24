Nantwich Clinic team conquer Three Peaks for charity

Health Clinic bosses in Nantwich put their best feet forward to tackle the gruelling “Three Peaks Challenge” in aid of a charity.

Tom and Gill Fox, who run The Nantwich Clinic health and wellbeing hub in Willaston, were part of a group who took on the 24-hour challenge.

The Three Peaks Challenge involves climbing the three highest peaks of Scotland (Ben Nevis), England (Scafell Pike) and Wales (Snowdon, in 24 hours.

That’s a total walking distance of 23 miles (37km) and a total ascent of 3,064 metres (10,052ft).

The total driving distance is 462 miles.

With sore feet and thousands raised, the money will go to The Genie’s Wish – a charity which aims to enhance the lives of people aged 0 to 40 in England and Wales who are suffering from a critical or terminal illness or living with a life-limiting medical condition.

Gill Fox, director of The Nantwich Clinic, said: “The Genie’s Wish do such fantastic work for people living with life limiting medical conditions as well as young carers.

“When we were asked to help by walking the Three Peaks Challenge to raise awareness and funding, we couldn’t say no.

“And the experience was incredible!

“If anyone would like to donate and help to make a young person’s life more comfortable or enjoyable, we and The Genies Wish would be very grateful.”

So far they have raised more than £500. You can donate to their Justgiving page here.