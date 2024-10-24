Popular pub The Leopard has licence amended after complaints

A popular Nantwich pub has had its licence amended after a committee ruled it was “undermining the prevention of public nuisance objective”.

The Leopard, on London Road, will now have to remove speakers from its “Hunter’s Hideout” building immediately.

It will also have to close any doors providing access from the pub to the garden after 8pm.

And no live or recorded music will be allowed to be played in any outdoor areas at any time.

The licence review hearing was sparked by complaints from people living in neighbouring properties to the pub.

In its decision, Cheshire East Council said it had weighed up the applicant’s application, the existing premises licence, written representations from the licence holder, written representations from objectors, written representations from supporters, and the four licensing objectives (prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, prevention of public nuisance, and protection of children from harm) and the steps appropriate to promote them.

They also head oral evidence of an Environmental Health officer, a Licensing Officer, from Anna Brakel from Joules on behalf of the Licence Holder, oral evidence of supporters of the application at the hearing, video footage and audio recordings.

The committee concluded: “Playing music outside did not breach the terms of the existing licence, but was causing a nuisance to neighbouring properties.

“The licensee has applied for retrospective planning permission for Hunter’s Hideout (HH) which may or may not be granted.

“If it is refused and not appealed, or if appealed is unsuccessful, the structure will have to be removed in any event.

“If retrospective planning is granted it may impose conditions to address the noise complaints.

“It could take some time for a decision to be made regarding the planning permission, however a decision can nonetheless be made by the sub-committee given that licensing and planning are two separate issues and not dependent on one another in terms of decisions and outcomes.

“HH had not been built when the supporters who gave oral evidence at the hearing had purchased their property.

“Because speakers were playing music into that area, pub patrons would inevitably raise their voices to speak above the music thus raising the volume.

“The video and audio evidence demonstrated that the noise levels are excessive.

“If there was no music playing outside patrons would speak at a less audible volume.

“The pub was at times not adhering to its own policy regarding playing music from inside the pub through the speakers situated in HH.

“The noise levels were having a negative effect on the neighbouring properties and the enjoyment of their own homes.

“There had been no complaints about noise of people talking from the beer garden prior to the construction of HH.

“The sub-committee considered it appropriate to place conditions upon the provision and live and recorded music in the garden and area known as Hunter’s Hideout.”

Neighbour Jill Carey, one of those who complained, said: “We are pleased with the outcome, in particular removing the speakers immediately and closing the pub garden doors at 8pm.

“Over the summer especially on a Friday night (live music night) they have been opening the doors, lifting the roof and feeding the music through the speakers in the hideout!

“Hopefully these conditions will ease the level of disturbance for ourselves and surrounding neighbours.

“We are still waiting for a decision from planning re the retrospective application, this should have been announced in September! Our desired outcome would be that the structure is removed.”

Anna Brakel, spokesperson for Joules Brewery, said: “We are pleased that Cheshire East Council have supported our view to not remove the Hunter’s Hideout from our Premise Licence.

“We have taken the council’s decision on board and landlords Gary and Sam will of course adhere to the points on the decision and continue to diligently manage the Leopard Brewery Taphouse, as they have done for over 12 years.

“The Hunter’s Hideout and Pub Beer Garden is a popular attraction to our customers, especially in the summer months, and we are pleased that the area can continue to be enjoyed by all who visit the Leopard in Nantwich.”