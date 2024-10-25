10 hours ago
Cheshire East admits library cuts could impact vulnerable
10 hours ago
Crewe & Nantwich MP calls for action on farming pollution
1 day ago
Popular pub The Leopard has licence amended after complaints
1 day ago
Police appeal for help in tracing wanted Nantwich man
1 day ago
Nantwich Town beat rivals Stafford Rangers to continue charge
banner-advert
banner-advert

Aqueduct Marina near Nantwich wins TYHA Team award

in Business October 25, 2024
Press Release-Team of the year award photo - aqueduct marina

Aqueduct Marina near Nantwich has been awarded Team of the Year in the Yacht Harbour Association awards.

The awards were set up to help develop the marina industry.

And the Church Minshull based marina picked up the honour from Steve Arbour, TYHA chairman, at this year’s Southampton International Boat Show.

The Team Award is made in recognition of Aqueduct Marina staff receiving the most overall mentions by customers and visitors.

Berth holders or members of the public can nominate a marina employee for TYHA’s Marina Employee of the Year.

Ian Wood, AKA ‘Woody’, Aqueduct’s grounds keeper, was presented with a certificate of appreciation from TYHA for his positive customer feedback obtained through the year-long nomination process.

Robert Parton, Aqueduct Marina managing director, said: “Receiving this award was a complete surprise and will go down as one of the high points of the year.

“Everybody in the Aqueduct team should be very proud. We are all off to an Indian restaurant to celebrate.”

(Pic: Aqueduct Marina director Phil Langley, office manager Sarah Rayner, and MD Robert Parton at Southampton International Boat Show)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.