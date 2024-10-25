Aqueduct Marina near Nantwich wins TYHA Team award

Aqueduct Marina near Nantwich has been awarded Team of the Year in the Yacht Harbour Association awards.

The awards were set up to help develop the marina industry.

And the Church Minshull based marina picked up the honour from Steve Arbour, TYHA chairman, at this year’s Southampton International Boat Show.

The Team Award is made in recognition of Aqueduct Marina staff receiving the most overall mentions by customers and visitors.

Berth holders or members of the public can nominate a marina employee for TYHA’s Marina Employee of the Year.

Ian Wood, AKA ‘Woody’, Aqueduct’s grounds keeper, was presented with a certificate of appreciation from TYHA for his positive customer feedback obtained through the year-long nomination process.

Robert Parton, Aqueduct Marina managing director, said: “Receiving this award was a complete surprise and will go down as one of the high points of the year.

“Everybody in the Aqueduct team should be very proud. We are all off to an Indian restaurant to celebrate.”

(Pic: Aqueduct Marina director Phil Langley, office manager Sarah Rayner, and MD Robert Parton at Southampton International Boat Show)