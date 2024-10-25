Cheshire East admits library cuts could impact vulnerable

Cheshire East Council has admitted its plans to cut library opening hours “may impact some residents’ ability to stay warm”, writes Belinda Ryan.

The cash-strapped council is expected to vote through its controversial proposals to slash opening hours at some libraries when the environment and communities committee meets next month.

And while CEC is hoping to work with local businesses and community groups across the borough to provide warm places for residents who can’t afford to heat their homes, only one appears to have signed up so far.

The Union Street Baptist Church in Crewe is the only one of the 17 venues listed on the council’s website as a “warm place” which is not a Cheshire East library.

“Warm places” are described as ‘places where people can come together to stay warm and enjoy a warm cuppa’.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked the council what other warm places are available for residents and whether there would be any exemption when it comes to parking charges for those who may need to use a car to visit a warm place.

A spokesperson for Cheshire East Council said: “The council is committed to ensuring that all residents have access to warm and safe spaces during the winter months.

“In addition to libraries, we are working with local businesses, community centres, and places of worship to identify and promote additional warm places throughout the borough.

“We understand that the recent changes to winter fuel payments and the proposed reduction in library opening hours may impact some residents’ ability to stay warm.

“We are actively exploring alternative solutions and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

“Regarding parking charges, we recognise the increased costs may pose a challenge for some residents.

“We cannot provide specific exemptions at this time, but we will be inviting a range of venues alongside libraries in towns and neighbourhoods to come forward as part of our Warm PlaCEs campaign.”

For more information on how to find a warm place and how to sign up to become a ‘Cheshire East Warm Place’ search for ‘warm places’ on the council’s website.