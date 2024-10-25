Crewe & Nantwich MP calls for action on farming pollution

Crewe & Nantwich MP Connor Naismith has called for strong action against agricultural pollution after recent slurry dumping incidents in the River Weaver.

Mr Naismith MP spoke out in the House of Commons this week about the “urgent need for addressing agricultural slurry dumping”.

There were at least two incidents of this in the Upper Weaver area in 2023.

It led to deaths of thousands of fish washed up along the edges of the river flowing through Nantwich, and sparked an Environment Agency investigation.

Mr Naismith highlighted the environmental damage caused by this form of pollution and the lasting impact it has had on local ecosystems and communities.

He said the severe pollution in 2023 had devastated wildlife and raised serious concerns among residents and environmental groups.

The pollution was linked to slurry run-off from nearby agricultural activities.

Speaking in Parliament, he welcomed the focus on intense agricultural pollution by a new government commission dedicated to cleaning up the UK’s rivers.

“I was pleased to hear pollution arising from intense agriculture will be part of this commission,” Mr Naismith stated.

“The damage done to the River Weaver last year was a wake-up call.

“Our rivers are precious, and we must do everything in our power to prevent such devastation from happening again.”

Mr Naismith said he is working with local environmental groups and the community to monitor the progress of the new initiative.

He also emphasized the importance of holding polluters accountable and strengthening regulations to prevent further environmental harm.

“The people of Crewe and Nantwich deserve clean rivers and a healthy environment,” he said.

“I will continue to push for stronger protections and ensure that those responsible for pollution are held to account.”

The Environment Agency revealed recently that their 2023 investigations led to 54 farms being investigated.

They have taken 40 actions in total – including eight site warnings, four warning letters and one notice as part of the long-running probe.

But so far the investigation has failed to identify the precise source of the pollution last year.