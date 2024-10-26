13 hours ago
Fire crews battle unattended bonfires in and around Nantwich
in Aston & Wrenbury / Incident / News October 26, 2024
school field - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (2) (1)

Fire crews have already had to tackle two unattended bonfires in and around Nantwich this week.

The first was a major fire on Wrenbury Hall Drive, in Wrenbury, and involved appliances attending from five stations.

Crews from Audlen, Crewe, Congleton, Middlewich and Sandbach arrived at around 8.40pm on Wednesday to what they describe as a “large bonfire” that was unattended.

A Cheshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “It required firefighters to used two hose reels to put it out.

“Extra fire engines were requested to assist with a water shuttle.

“Due to the run-off from the bonfire, an environment boom was set up around the area to prevent liquids entering drains.

“Firefighters dragged debris away from the fire to fully extinguish it.”

A day later on Thursday (October 24), crews from Nantwich were called to a bonfire on Waterlode, Nantwich, which was left unattended.

The incident happened at around 3pm. Firefighters put out the bonfire with a hose reel jet.

