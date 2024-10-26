Tributes paid to Battle of Nantwich stalwart after sudden death

The Nantwich community and members of the Sealed Knot are mourning the sudden death of Colin Bisset, of Nantwich, writes Jonathan White.

Colin (pictured on left), who died recently of a heart attack, aged 83, was a devoted member of the Sealed Knot for many years.

He was widely known for his passion and dedication to historical re-enactments, particularly his long-standing role in the annual Battle of Nantwich ‘Holly Holy Day’ event.

A respected figure within the Sealed Knot, Colin was a driving force behind keeping history alive.

His role on the Holly Holy Day re-enactment committee ensured the event remained one of the most cherished traditions in the town.

Fellow committee members and participants expressed their sadness at the loss.

“Colin’s dedication and passion for history were unparalleled,” said one committee member.

“He was the heart and soul of our Holly Holy Day events, and his presence will be deeply missed by everyone who worked with him.”

Friends and colleagues described Colin as someone who brought joy and enthusiasm to every event he was part of.

Whether organising logistics, mentoring new members, or donning 17th-century attire to re-enact the English Civil War, Colin was known for his generosity, humour, and passion for sharing history with others.

Plans are already underway to honour Colin’s memory at the next Holly Holy Day event on Saturday January 25, 2025.

“He loved this tradition and gave so much of himself to it,” said one committee member.

“We will make sure this year’s re-enactment reflects the spirit and passion that Colin brought to everything he did.”

He is remembered not just for his contributions but for the friendships he built along the way.

As one friend added: “He wasn’t just part of the story – he helped tell it, and we will carry that story forward in his honour.”

Colin’s funeral will take place at St Mary’s Church in Nantwich on Wednesday November 6 at 2pm.