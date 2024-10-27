16 hours ago
Gold standard STEP qualification for Hibberts employee

in Business October 27, 2024
Michaela Warner - Hibberts

An employee at Nantwich solicitors Hibberts has successfully achieved her STEP qualification.

Michaela Warner, from the Hibberts’ Wills and Probate team, began her law career at Aston University, where she pursued a degree in Law with Management.

During her time at university, she developed a passion for law and in how it intersects with real-world business practices.

She enrolled at BPP in Liverpool to undertake the Legal Practice Course (LPC).

She chose to do the LPC part-time during weekends while working full-time at Hibberts.

This allowed her to apply theoretical knowledge she was gaining directly into practice, bridging the gap between academic study and real-life legal work.

Michaela first joined the firm in June 2014 after completing a summer work placement in 2013.

After successfully completing her LPC, she officially started as a trainee solicitor at Hibberts in March 2018.

Currently, Michaela is a full-time solicitor in the Wills and Probate department at Hibberts.

The STEP qualification is recognised globally as the gold standard for trust and estate practitioners.

Michaela pursued this qualification to gain specialist knowledge to offer the best possible advice to clients.

A Hibberts spokesperson said: “Achieving the STEP qualification has been a significant milestone for Michaela personally and professionally.

“For Hibberts, it means adding another highly qualified member to the private client team, enhancing our ability to provide specialist advice.”

