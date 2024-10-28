Problem-plagued £11 million car park reopens after vandalism

The £11 million multi-storey car park in Crewe has now re-opened after being closed for emergency repairs following an attack by vandals, writes Belinda Ryan.

Cheshire East Council was forced to keep the town centre car park closed yesterday (Monday) after the exit shutters were vandalised over the weekend by yobs.

The damage has now been repaired and it is fully open today.

Two weeks ago the Local Democracy Reporting Service revealed the 390-space car park was bringing in just £75 a day in parking charges – and that is before operational costs are taken into account.

It was also revealed the cash-strapped council cannot afford to open it seven days a week.

The car park, which has only been open since the end of July, was closed after being targeted by vandals over the weekend.

A Cheshire East Council spokesperson told the LDRS on Monday: “The Crewe town centre car park is currently closed due to the exit shutters being vandalised over the weekend.

“Third party contractors are currently on-site assessing the extent of the damage caused.

“We hope to reopen the car park as soon as possible.”

The car park has been plagued by problems dating back to when construction first began.

It should have been open to public by the end of 2023 but construction was stopped for a period of time following an incident in June 2023 when a worker was taken to hospital with a minor injury.

The council then announced it would be open by the end of May this – but that didn’t happen because of technical issue which required specialist contractors to resolve.