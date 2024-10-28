Young people’s discounted bus travel trial launched in Cheshire East

A new bus ticket for young people aged 16-19 has been launched today offering significant discounted fares across Cheshire East.

The 16-19 bus saver card offers a third off the standard adult fare and is valid on local bus services for journeys that start and/or finish within Cheshire East at any time.

Care leavers in Cheshire East aged 16-22 are also entitled to the pass, which will provide them with free travel on local bus services.

The scheme is supported by the government-funded Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) which has come from the Department for Transport (DfT), to support increased bus service provision and passenger numbers within Cheshire East.

To receive their pass, young people will be able to apply online through a portal on the Cheshire East Council website, to confirm proof of identity and age.

The only qualifier other than age is that they are a Cheshire East resident.

A smartcard pass will be sent to them, which they will need to present on the bus each time they travel to receive their reduced adult single fare.

Care leavers will receive free travel on presenting their pass to drivers.

The initial trial scheme will last for two years and passes are valid until October 31 2026 or the day before the pass holder’s 20th birthday. In the case of care leavers, it is their 22nd birthday.

Cllr Laura Crane, vice chair of Cheshire East Council’s highways and transport committee, said: “Bridging that gap between childhood and the start of adult life is a difficult enough time for a young person without having to be thinking about the affordability of getting around.

“This two-year trial is a great way to help young people and I hope that we get some excellent take up for this really important offer.

“I ask that if you know a young person of this age that you make them aware of this brilliant trial and get them to start making savings now.”

Cllr Lata Anderson, Cheshire East Council’s public transport member champion, said: “This is a really positive step which will support an increase in the use of our bus services.

“It’s always felt a little harsh to me that a school leaver, who in all probability may well still be in full time education, is asked to pay an adult fare. This trial addresses that problem honestly.

“This trial is also fully supportive of the role the council plays as a corporate parent by enabling care leavers to travel without a charge.

“Anything that supports young people to travel independently and helps to increase the use of our bus services can only ever be a good thing.”

The scheme is being delivered by the Cheshire East Bus Partnership, and all bus operators providing services in the borough are taking part, with the intention of encouraging more people to travel by bus.

To apply for a 16-19 bus saver card, visit: https://www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/buspass